NWS: Summit Storm Damage Likely from Thunderstorm Winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Straight line winds get the blame for mainly tree damage in southern Summit County early Monday morning.

Damage was reported in the Portage lakes area and in Green.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says even though it was in the path of what may have been a tornado or funnel cloud, the damage looks to be from strong thunderstorm winds.

2000 Ohio Edison customers lost power in that severe storm, but most of that was back on by 8 a.m. on Monday.