A woman walks down a snow-covered street Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service says with wind chill values like we’re seeing Sunday morning, exposed skin could be subject to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

They advise using caution while traveling.

They also say you want to wear appropriate clothing as well as a hat and gloves.

At 8:15 a.m. Sunday, AccuWeather showed a RealFeel temperature of -6 degrees for Canton.