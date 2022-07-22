NWS: Tornado Did 2 Miles in Barn Damage Along Wayne/Holmes Line

Damage to a house in Harrison County from a July 29, 2021 tornado outbreak.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night.

The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.

The tornado destroyed two barns, ripping off roofs from two other barns, and uprooting trees.

No injuries reported.