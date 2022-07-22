News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Live and Local with Jordan Miller
10:00am - 12:00pm

NWS: Tornado Did 2 Miles in Barn Damage Along Wayne/Holmes Line

By Jim Michaels
July 22, 2022 4:51AM EDT
Share
Damage to a house in Harrison County from a July 29, 2021 tornado outbreak.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night.

The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.

The tornado destroyed two barns, ripping off roofs from two other barns, and uprooting trees.

No injuries reported.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire