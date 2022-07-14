NYC Alarmed By Nuclear Attack PSA

(New York, NY) — Some New Yorkers are alarmed by a new ad that shows how to survive a nuclear attack. New York City emergency officials released a public service announcement this week about what to do in case of a nuclear attack. A spokesperson for NYC Emergency Management said Wednesday that there’s been no direct threat to the city, but that they felt it was important to address the topic. New York Mayor Eric Adams gave his approval to the 90-second video, and denied that it was “alarmist.” The White House National Security Advisor said yesterday that the federal government did not play a role in the video.