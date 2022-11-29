News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Oath Keepers Boss Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy In 1/6 Case

By News Desk
November 29, 2022 5:21PM EST
Share
Oath Keepers Boss Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy In 1/6 Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
3

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
4

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
5

Canton Man Faces 12 Charges Total, Accused of Shooting 3 People