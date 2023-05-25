Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Faces Sentencing For Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is facing his sentencing after a landmark verdict convicting him of spearheading a weekslong plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

He will be the first of the Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment.

Prosecutors are seeking 25 years behind bars for Rhodes.

He’s to be sentenced Thursday in the federal court in Washington that sits less than a mile from the Capitol.

The plot culminated in far-right extremists attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rhodes’ sentencing comes just weeks after former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy.