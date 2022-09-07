Obamas Return To White House For Reveal Of Portraits

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe.

Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background.

Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room.

Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait.

Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.