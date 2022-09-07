News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Grand Jury Decides Not to Indict in Officer-Involved Canton Shooting Death

Obamas Return To White House For Reveal Of Portraits

September 7, 2022 3:20PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe.

Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background.

Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room.

Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait.

Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

