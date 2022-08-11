News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Oberlin College Judgement with Locally-Tied Bakery Owners on Hold

By Jim Michaels
August 11, 2022 6:02AM EDT
(Jesse Naul)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Oberlin bakery store with local ties caught in the middle of a false racial bias case are still waiting to be paid by Oberlin College, and that’s only going to take longer.

After the Gibson Bakery won a lawsuit in 2019 with a $36 million judgment against the school, the Ohio Supreme Court is allowing Oberlin to keep the money in a surety bond pending an appeal.

In 2016, students and an administrator accused the business of being racist after a Black man stole a bottle of wine.

