OBJ Sent Home With Illness From Browns Practice
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home by the Browns today with an illness.
While Beckham HAS NOT tested positive for Covid-19 to this point, the team wasn’t taking any chances by keeping him away from the facility for precautionary reasons.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Beckham, before he was sent home, did take a coronavirus test and that the team should know the results of that test by tomorrow.
The (4-1) Browns play the (4-0) Steelers in Pittsburgh this Sunday at 1pm. You can listen to the game right here on 1480 WHBC.