Observances, Closures for King Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day.

A number of events honoring Doctor King were held last week, like the 30th annual Mayor’s Breakfast of the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission, attended by representatives of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

here was also an event at the University of Akron on Friday.

On Monday, the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators will hold the 48th Annual Canton Martin Luther King Jr Community Celebration at the city’s Southeast Community Center.

A reminder that government offices and most banks and schools are closed.

No mail delivery on Monday.

SARTA is on a regular schedule.