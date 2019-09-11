      Weather Alert

Observing 18th Anniversary of Terror Attacks

Jim Michaels
Sep 11, 2019 @ 5:17am
(WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Patriot Day.

There will be plenty of observances honoring the 3000 killed and injured in the terror attacks on New York, at the Pentagon, and in a field in Somerset County Pennsylvania back on September 11, 2001.

You can observe the day by flying your flags at half-staff on Wednesday.

That’s the case on all public grounds in the state, by proclamation of the governor.

Mike DeWine also asks that everyone observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

