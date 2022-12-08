ODA Advice on Local Cheese Products

Yellow House Cheese recalled products. (Ohio Department of Agriculture)

REYNOLDSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture, issuing a health alert for a couple of products from a Medina County cheese business.

The department says Yellow House Cheese in Seville had no records on antibiotic testing and pasteurization for its Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon products, batch number 22-11-12.

The department advises not eating those products.