ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly (Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees.

The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population is growing at an alarming rate across the state, according to the department.

The problem is, the pest moves quickly by jumping aboard trains and RVs, then settling in and quickly multiplying.

he best thing to do is kill the pest, then report its location to the ag department.