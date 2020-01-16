ODH: Fewer Drug Overdose Deaths in 2018
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drug overdoses in the state fell in 2018 to the lowest number in three years, but that’s still over 3700 lives lost.
Ohio Department of Health stats show the overdose death rate in Stark County at 21 per 100,000 residents.
Holmes County had the lowest rate in the state, while a number of southwest Ohio counties were as much as three times higher than Stark County’s.
There were more deaths from psychostimulants such as meth and cocaine in 2018.
That’s the last year for which complete information is available.