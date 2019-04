(WHBC) – Hepatitis A cases continue to be reported across Ohio, though Stark County had had no reported cases since an outbreak was declared in early 2018, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

But there have been 32 cases in Summit County just this year, with over 2000 across the state during the outbreak.

Carroll County has had one case.

Hepatitis A is spread by fecal matter from an already-infected person.

It’s not as serious as Hepatitis B and C, but the symptoms are not pleasant.