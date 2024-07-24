ODH Recommendation for Back to School List: Immunizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s back to school season, but the state health department wants you to think beyond clothes and school supplies.

There have been seven cases of measles in the state so far this year and outbreaks of diseases like pertussis and mumps are still a possibility.

So state Health Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff wants parents and guardians to make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date.

Dr Vanderhoff says the rate of kindergarten vaccination in the state actually fell a few tenths of a percentage point to 86.2-percent for the 2023-2024 school year.

The CDC has issued a Call to Action, with other states seeing more significant falling vaccination rates.