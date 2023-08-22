ODJFS: Republic Steel Employees to Get Individualized Attention

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As Republic Steel employees begin to receive assistance from the local Ohio Means Jobs office, it’s not all 200 of them in a big room.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says they offer educational and job training opportunities on an individualized level.

They say they cater to what an employee wants to do, with consideration given to their existing skill set.

The state is working through the local Ohio Means Jobs office on 30th Street NW in Canton to make that happen.

Steelworkers Local 1200 also has a Job Fair next Thursday from 8 to 4 at the union hall.

209 Steelworkers members and others are without jobs after the shutdown of the 8th Street NE Canton plant.