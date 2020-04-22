      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio Takes Action to Acquire More Testing

ODJFS Staggering Calls to Reduce Logjam

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2020 @ 5:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state hopes to reduce the crush on the state unemployment system by staggering weekly benefit calls on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

Those with last names starting A through H should call on Sundays, I to P on Mondays, and the rest of the alphabet Q through Z on Tuesdays.

Anyone can call anytime the rest of the week.

The department still recommends using the website.

Those initiating a claim can call anytime.

You can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon