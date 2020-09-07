      Weather Alert

ODNR Advice for Safe Labor Day Fun

Jim Michaels
Sep 7, 2020 @ 7:41am
Atwood Lake beach. (Courtesy Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has some tips if you are headed to a park, lake or beach on Labor Day.

Use the buddy system in the water, and make sure you have a life jacket for every person aboard the boat.

Of course, alcohol and boating do not mix.

And if the parking lot at your destination is full, head somewhere else, since social distancing may not be possible.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon