ODNR Advice for Safe Labor Day Fun
Atwood Lake beach. (Courtesy Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has some tips if you are headed to a park, lake or beach on Labor Day.
Use the buddy system in the water, and make sure you have a life jacket for every person aboard the boat.
Of course, alcohol and boating do not mix.
And if the parking lot at your destination is full, head somewhere else, since social distancing may not be possible.