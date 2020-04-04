ODNR Closes Hocking Hills SP Over Distancing Concerns
Hocking Hills State Park (ODNR)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You see it on the covers of state road maps and with much of Ohio’s tourism publicity.
And it is perhaps Ohio’s most scenic state park.
But now it’s been closed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Hocking Hills State Park is the first such facility to close in the state as of Friday night because of the narrow trails that make social distancing a near impossibility there.