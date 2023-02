WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODNR estimates the fish kill in the waterways between the railroad tracks and Little Beaver Creek at nearly 44,000.

Most were small minnows, but small fish were also lost.

Most were impacted in that five-mile stretch in the first 24 hours after the derailment.

They say there’s no current threat, and live fish have been seen in one small creek.