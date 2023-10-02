ODNR Forestry: Peak Leaf Season Begins in One Week

A man walks beneath a canopy of maple leaves displaying autumn colors as he walks through a park Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some leaves are changing color and falling.

But starting in about a week, the ODNR Division of Forestry says we’ll be seeing those bright yellows, oranges and even some red, with the start of the peak leaf season.

And if you’re planning a trip to Hocking Hills or another venue in southern Ohio, they’re a bit ahead of us, unusually enough, due to the dry weather there.

Parrot says some cooler nights starting this coming weekend will help bring out some of the red color in the leaves.

“Forestry” recommends getting outside to enjoy the colors and the warmer weather, while they last.