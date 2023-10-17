ODNR Forestry: Peak of Fall Leaf Season is Near

Leaves of an Acer sterculiaceum spp. franchetii tree, in the Maple family, cover the ground in the Asian Collection at the U.S. National Arboretum, on a brisk fall day in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The peak colors of Fall are just about upon us, though it’s varying a bit, depending on where you are.

ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott says with some daytime sunshine and lows in the 40s for most of this week, we should see more red mixing in with the yellows and oranges.

We don’t want temperatures below 32, and AccuWeather looks to be cooperating there.

Parrott recommends Mohican State Forest as one nearby location to see a LOT of color.

Try to enjoy, before you need to spend a lot of time picking up brown leaves!