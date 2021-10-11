      Weather Alert

ODNR: Peak Fall Leaf Colors Delayed Until Next Week

Jim Michaels
Oct 11, 2021 @ 6:55am
With a backdrop of yellow Fall leaves, a squirrel sits in a tree in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Patchy changing”.

That’s how the Department of Natural Resources describes the fall leaf season in Ohio right now, with the peak of the season occurring sometime next week.

But more daytime sunshine and cooler nights right now could really help improve the show, and bring out the “red” colors.

That’s according to ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott.

He recommends the vistas in Mohican State Forest surrounding the state park.

And Parrott says the Hocking Hills area remains a top destination for leaf viewing.

