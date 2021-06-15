ODNR Stresses Carbon Monoxide Dangers on Water
LORE CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The carbon monoxide boating death of a North Canton youngster back in 2019 has safe boating proponents advising of the dangers of CO, even on open water.
Salt Fork State Park Officer Dave Ford with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft says all motors and generators aboard boats create carbon monoxide, so what smells like typical engine exhaust can be deadly.
Ford advises you to never swim directly behind the boat, and have a carbon monoxide detector in the cabin
7-year-old Afton Taylor died of CO poisoning on Salt Fork Lake.
He was sitting on the back of the boat when he was overcome and fell in the water.