ODNR: Wildlife Dealing With Snow Cover, Cold Too
(Jesse Naul)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seeing more wildlife recently?
The Department of Natural Resources says it’s easier to see the deer and coyotes in the snow.
But many residents also contact the department’s Division of Wildlife office in Akron, concerned about the well-being of the deer.
Wildlife Management Specialist for Northeast Ohio Scott Peters says despite a few layers of hard crust in the snow, the animals are able to subsist on woody twigs and such.
Peters says they may lose a little weight this time of year, but they chow down in the Spring and Summer in order to have sufficient wintertime weight…
He says residents can add corn and bird seed and such to the food supply of the deer, but do so gradually and consistently.
In other words, don’t feed the deer every day then go on vacation for two weeks.
If you have questions, call 330 644-2293 or go to the Wild Ohio website.