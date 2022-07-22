News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
ODNR Wildlife: More Deer Seen in Yards, Gardens

By Jim Michaels
July 22, 2022 3:16AM EDT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of deer out there, and they’re hungry.

So you may find them in your yard or garden, nibbling on something.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife says that doesn’t make them domesticated animals.

You should not approach a deer or any animal living in the wild.

And remember to tell your kids.

Some tips for keeping them out of your flowers: place mirrors, human hair, and pepper from the pepper shaker.

