CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Poaching deer can land you in jail.

It was close for two people in Stark County caught with four bucks and one doe recently.

That’s over the allowed limit.

The pair was sentenced to three months in the county jail, but jail time was suspended on condition of good behavior.

Someone had anonymously called the Turn-In-a-Poacher tipline.

The deer were donated to the food bank.