Odor From East Palestine Fires Should Stay Out of Stark

A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As long as prevailing winds are not out of the east, we don’t expect to detect any of the odor from the burn off and fires in Stark County.

But a wind shift to the southeast last night did bring the odor of chlorine and nail polish to the Youngstown area.

Emergency officials were advising residents to avoid prolonged time outside, especially for those with health issues.

They say the odor is not toxic.

AccuWeather predicts our winds will be mainly out of the south and west during the day today.