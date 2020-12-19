      Weather Alert

ODOT: Accident on Northbound 77 Near Construction Zone Split Ties Up Traffic

Jim Michaels
Dec 19, 2020 @ 8:59am
I-77, facing south, with accident in the median on the northbound side. (Courtesy ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – I-77 Northbound was closed for over an hour Friday afternoon, just before the lane-split at Cleveland Avenue, with a two-car accident in the median.

That’s based on images provided by ODOT.

No word on injuries, but traffic was tied up in both directions, with northbound vehicles stopping way back at Fohl Road.

It’s not known if the crash was related to the new construction zone.

