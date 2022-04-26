      Weather Alert

ODOT: Alliance Bypass Project Includes Elimination of Route 225 Bridge

Jim Michaels
Apr 26, 2022 @ 5:49am

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final admission that the planned Route 62 freeway that dead ends north of Alliance will never go beyond that point.

As part of a project on the Alliance bypass, the Route 225 bridge over top of a field overseeing that dead end will be removed, with fill dirt added and eventually asphalt.

That will necessitate the closure of Route 225 for two months.

The two freeway bridges over Freshley Avenue NE are also being replaced as part of the project.

And there’s paving that needs to be done on the bypass on either side of the Freshley bridges.

It’s an $8.2 million project.

