ODOT Asking For Message Board Ideas

(WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking Ohioans for their help in coming up with freeway message board themes centered around Thanksgiving, Black Friday and upcoming football rivalries.

ODOT will be displaying drinking and driving awareness messages in connection with the Browns-Bengals and Ohio State-Michigan matchups.

The messages should not contain any team names, mascots or names of players.

For Thanksgiving, transportation officials are asking people to submit their best travel safety message ideas for the holiday.

‘Turkey Says Buckle Buckle’ is always a popular one.

“The idea behind these campaigns is to put a smile on your face, make you think and make you talk to the family in the car about driving safely,” said ODOT’s Matt Bruning.

People can also submit safety messages centered around Black Friday shopping, maybe something like ‘Slow down, get to the store in one piece.’

Some of the message boards for other holidays have read things like ‘Drink and Drive, pay a pot o’ gold’ and ‘You’re not a pumpkin, Don’t drive smashed.’

Concerning the football rivalries message board ideas, ODOT’s Matt Bruning said “I expect that we’ll have a couple that we’ll be able to laugh at that will never see the light of day, and that’s fine.”

ODOT is asking people to submit their messages at zerodeathsohio.gov.

The winning submissions will be shown on more than 130 freeway message boards across the state.

There were 1,180 traffic fatalities on Ohio roads in 2017, a 4 percent increase over 2016.