ODOT Balancing Costs, Environment, Safety With Winter Road Treatment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The environment, and keeping the roads safe in the Winter.
ODOT says they can balance the two as they drop materials on the road to keep you out of the ditch and out of harm’s way during winter storms.
They even watch how much rock salt they drop.
But the department does need to enhance its snow-melting capability whenever the pavement temperature drops below 20-degrees.
So beet juice and other products are added in.
The department recently decided to stop using Ohio-made Aquasalina out of that same environmental concern.
The company says the byproduct of oil and gas drilling is safe to use.