ODOT Construction Season Kickoff: I-77/Route 30 Ramp and Lane Closures Around for 8 More Months
Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic are traveling the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is kicking off the 2022 road construction season this week.
Across Ohio, they’re spending nearly $2 billion on 7600 miles of new pavement, new bridges and more.
In Stark County, the department is spending $110 million on 15 projects that are either underway or getting underway soon.
The big one is the $56 million I-77 project between Cleveland Avenue and Route 30.
Work is now being done on the southbound side, with three bridges being rebuilt or rehabbed.
Many of the ramp closures will be coming down, but not until around Thanksgiving.
ODOT says vehicle traffic is nearly back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels in Ohio, and truck traffic is surpassing that.