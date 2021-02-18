ODOT Director Begging: ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow’
Ohio Department of Transportation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There have been a dozen serious crashes involving ODOT plow trucks in Ohio this winter season.
There were eight all of last season.
Department Director Jack Marchbanks says when it comes down to your vehicle vs snowplow, the plow will always win.
A Cleveland man was killed when he drove into the back of a plow on I-71 in Medina County on Tuesday.
The state had 1200 plows on state roads during the Monday night/Tuesday morning snow and ice event.