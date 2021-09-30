      Weather Alert

ODOT Employee Still Off Job One Year After Being Struck in Construction Zone

Jim Michaels
Sep 30, 2021 @ 9:58am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and News 5) – Making the “move over” law and reduced speed limits in construction zones personal.

ODOT employee Steve MacAdam of Cuyahoga Falls is still dealing with daily severe headaches and short-term memory loss.

That’s more than a year after a sleeping driver struck him in an I-76 work zone near Grant Street in Akron.

He suffered a brain injury and torn leg muscle.

There have been 109 instances of drivers hitting ODOT vehicles or personnel so far this year.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft
OSP Investigating, After Two Massillon Women Killed in Three-Vehicle Perry Crash
Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment
A $10,000 Reward Being Offered in a Canton Cold Case
Connect With Us Listen To Us On