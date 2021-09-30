ODOT Employee Still Off Job One Year After Being Struck in Construction Zone
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and News 5) – Making the “move over” law and reduced speed limits in construction zones personal.
ODOT employee Steve MacAdam of Cuyahoga Falls is still dealing with daily severe headaches and short-term memory loss.
That’s more than a year after a sleeping driver struck him in an I-76 work zone near Grant Street in Akron.
He suffered a brain injury and torn leg muscle.
There have been 109 instances of drivers hitting ODOT vehicles or personnel so far this year.