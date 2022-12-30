ODOT Giving Assist to Snow Removal Efforts in Buffalo Area

Courtesy ODOT

BUFFALO, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 28 ODOT workers and 18 pieces of equipment are working in the Buffalo area, helping in snow removal efforts.

The equipment including dump trucks to relocate snow left Ashtabula Thursday morning for a six-day deployment, as part of the national Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Governor Mike DeWine says he realizes New York would do the same for Ohio, if needed.

Workers and equipment are from the Akron, Cleveland and New Philadelphia ODOT districts.