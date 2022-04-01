ODOT has BIG Road Projects for Stark County this Spring on Route 62, Route 30 and MORE
Standard road signs, digital flashing arrows and traffic cones direct all traffic into the left lane on a road construction site.
ODOT’s Justin Chesnic is on Canton’s Morning News every Friday at 7:10am for the Orange Barrel Update. He says Stark County will be a very busy place for road projects this Spring and some of them are big! Oh, and it gets started next week! Work is planned for Route 62, Route 30, West Tuscarawas Street/Perry Drive, and more. Chesnic tells Pam Cook what we can expect. Listen here: