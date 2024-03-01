ODOT Has Future Plan to Widen Kenmore Leg

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s always room for improvement as far as traffic flow goes on Akron’s interstate system.

So there’s a plan now to address the Kenmore Leg.

ODOT proposes widening the short roadway to three lanes in each direction.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says it’ll be a full-depth pavement replacement.

The Kenmore which carries I-76 traffic is already three lanes in width.

But they are narrow lanes necessitated by construction underway on other parts of the city’s freeway system.

ODOT is seeking comment on the $100 million-plus proposal, which also widens six bridges.

And there’s a public meeting Tuesday March 12 from 5 to 7 at the Innes Community Learning Center, 1999 East Avenue in Akron.

It’s a 2027 project that is not funded.