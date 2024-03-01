News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Has Future Plan to Widen Kenmore Leg

By Jim Michaels
March 1, 2024 8:38AM EST
Share
ODOT Has Future Plan to Widen Kenmore Leg
Courtesy ODOT District 4

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s always room for improvement as far as traffic flow goes on Akron’s interstate system.

So there’s a plan now to address the Kenmore Leg.

ODOT proposes widening the short roadway to three lanes in each direction.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says it’ll be a full-depth pavement replacement.

The Kenmore which carries I-76 traffic is already three lanes in width.

But they are narrow lanes necessitated by construction underway on other parts of the city’s freeway system.

ODOT is seeking comment on the $100 million-plus proposal, which also widens six bridges.

And there’s a public meeting Tuesday March 12 from 5 to 7 at the Innes Community Learning Center, 1999 East Avenue in Akron.

It’s a 2027 project that is not funded.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
3

Report: Car/Semi Crash on Route 30 Closes Eastbound Lanes for 5 Hours
4

ODOT Offers Solution for Southbound Route 8
5

Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South