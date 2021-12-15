ODOT: I-77 North Lane Closure Wednesday 9 to 3
FILE - Crews set up the beginning of the I-77 Northbound construction zone just before Cleveland Ave. in late 2020. (ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bigger traffic impact on Wednesday, as the process of moving I-77 traffic between Faircrest Street and Route 30 back to the northbound side of the road continues.
The left thru lane on 77 North will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
You’ll be forced to use that loopy right-lane detour route, but they should be wrapped up for the drive home.
The entire switchover should be done by Saturday.