      Weather Alert

ODOT: I-77 North Lane Closure Wednesday 9 to 3

Jim Michaels
Dec 15, 2021 @ 7:16am
FILE - Crews set up the beginning of the I-77 Northbound construction zone just before Cleveland Ave. in late 2020. (ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bigger traffic impact on Wednesday, as the process of moving I-77 traffic between Faircrest Street and Route 30 back to the northbound side of the road continues.

The left thru lane on 77 North will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

You’ll be forced to use that loopy right-lane detour route, but they should be wrapped up for the drive home.

The entire switchover should be done by Saturday.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Homicide Victim in NW Canton Identified
Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday
First Lead Testing of Residents Near Republic Steel Plant
ODOT: I-77/Route 30 Work Zone Changes Coming Soon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On