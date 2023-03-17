ODOT Job One: Fixing Existing Roads

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Preservation of assets”.

That’s the top goal they say at ODOT as they put together their construction program every year.

And in the Canton area, there are a couple of new projects this year involving new pavement on existing roads.

A big stretch of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson and Plain Townships will be repaved from Brunnerdale Avenue to just west of I-77.

Richville Drive in Perry Township and in a sliver of Canton will be done from the Massillon city limits to Shepler Church Avenue.

And a portion of Raff Road SW will see new pavement from 13th Street to Route 30 in Canton.

That work starts soon and should be done by August.

