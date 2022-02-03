      Weather Alert

ODOT: Mixed Precipitation Forecasts Make It Difficult to Treat, Pre-Treat

Jim Michaels
Feb 3, 2022 @ 4:54am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s dicey getting around Thursday morning.

Same goes for ODOT, as they hoped to get the roads prepared in advance for this weather.

Because of the rain portion of the storm, they couldn’t pre-treat with salt brine.

And with freezing rain and sleet, they need to drop more materials since it has a tendency to wash away.

ODOT: reminding you it’s best to keep a safe distance when the plow is in front of you, and perhaps it’s best not to pass them.

And this may be their best piece of advice Thursday morning: stay home, unless you must travel to work or to a medical appointment; you might want to call ahead to make sure your event is still going on.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Victim's Granddaughter Jailed on Million Dollar Bond
Second Person Charged With Complicity in Canton Woman's Killing
NWS: Mainly Snow For Rest Of Storm, Most Schools Closed
Cleveland Clinic Has Record Year After Mercy Joins System
Connect With Us Listen To Us On