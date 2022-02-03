ODOT: Mixed Precipitation Forecasts Make It Difficult to Treat, Pre-Treat
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s dicey getting around Thursday morning.
Same goes for ODOT, as they hoped to get the roads prepared in advance for this weather.
Because of the rain portion of the storm, they couldn’t pre-treat with salt brine.
And with freezing rain and sleet, they need to drop more materials since it has a tendency to wash away.
ODOT: reminding you it’s best to keep a safe distance when the plow is in front of you, and perhaps it’s best not to pass them.
And this may be their best piece of advice Thursday morning: stay home, unless you must travel to work or to a medical appointment; you might want to call ahead to make sure your event is still going on.