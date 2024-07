MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for Massillon drivers who have been avoiding Wales Avenue NE because of construction.

ODOT says all the new pavement is down in that construction zone between Lincoln Way and Taggart Street.

Spokesman Justin Chesnic says all that remains is striping and some corrective work.

The $7.2 million project that began in August of 2022 was set to be completed this month.