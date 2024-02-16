News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Offers Solution for Southbound Route 8

By Jim Michaels
February 16, 2024 9:08AM EST
Courtesy ODOT.

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you commute to and from downtown Akron, you know how difficult it is to merge with traffic on Route 8 Southbound from the Carroll Street exit.

ODOT has a solution.

They’re proposing a so-called “braided bridge” from Carroll Street.

Courtesy ODOT.
That will take traffic over to the left side of Route 8 South, avoiding all the lane-changing for the I-76 ramps.

There’s no construction plan yet.

It’s just a proposal right now, and ODOT is looking for input.

