ODOT Offers Solution for Southbound Route 8
February 16, 2024 9:08AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you commute to and from downtown Akron, you know how difficult it is to merge with traffic on Route 8 Southbound from the Carroll Street exit.
ODOT has a solution.
They’re proposing a so-called “braided bridge” from Carroll Street.
That will take traffic over to the left side of Route 8 South, avoiding all the lane-changing for the I-76 ramps.
There’s no construction plan yet.
It’s just a proposal right now, and ODOT is looking for input.