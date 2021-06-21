ODOT On to Next Section in Route 800 Rebuild
(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On to the next segment.
A new closure on Route 800 in Tuscarawas County beginning Monday, with the plan being to get the work done by the July 4th weekend.
The closure is between Routes 212 East and West, so that means 212 is also closed in that stretch.
That’s the road many use to get to the Atwood Lake area.
It’s not the entire roadway being redone.
ODOT says they took core samples to determine which sections were the worst.
This latest section is set to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday July 2nd.