News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT: One Lane Open on NB Route 8

By Jim Michaels
February 1, 2024 8:32AM EST
Share
ODOT: One Lane Open on NB Route 8
Courtesy ODOT

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton commuters who travel up Route 8 past the turnpike, check this:

One lane of the Northbound Route 8 ramp to I-271 has reopened.

ODOT says the other lane will remain closed as additional inspections are done.

The ramp was closed after the fiery deadly crash on Route 8 that torched the structure.

ODOT says Southbound Route 8 remains closed basically between 271 and the turnpike with pavement repairs underway on the bridge over Brandywine Creek.

They hope to have that open by Monday morning.

It’s still a good idea to avoid that interchange, if possible.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

Plain Shooting Incident Now Murder/Suicide
4

North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses
5

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton