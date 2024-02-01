ODOT: One Lane Open on NB Route 8

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton commuters who travel up Route 8 past the turnpike, check this:

One lane of the Northbound Route 8 ramp to I-271 has reopened.

ODOT says the other lane will remain closed as additional inspections are done.

The ramp was closed after the fiery deadly crash on Route 8 that torched the structure.

ODOT says Southbound Route 8 remains closed basically between 271 and the turnpike with pavement repairs underway on the bridge over Brandywine Creek.

They hope to have that open by Monday morning.

It’s still a good idea to avoid that interchange, if possible.