ODOT: One Lane Open on NB Route 8
February 1, 2024 8:32AM EST
MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton commuters who travel up Route 8 past the turnpike, check this:
One lane of the Northbound Route 8 ramp to I-271 has reopened.
ODOT says the other lane will remain closed as additional inspections are done.
The ramp was closed after the fiery deadly crash on Route 8 that torched the structure.
ODOT says Southbound Route 8 remains closed basically between 271 and the turnpike with pavement repairs underway on the bridge over Brandywine Creek.
They hope to have that open by Monday morning.
It’s still a good idea to avoid that interchange, if possible.