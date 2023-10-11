News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Opens First of 2 Big ‘Flyover’ Ramps at Central Interchange

By Jim Michaels
October 11, 2023 4:56PM EDT
Share
ODOT Opens First of 2 Big ‘Flyover’ Ramps at Central Interchange
New flyover freeway ramp from I-76 East to Route 8 North in Akron, as seen from Route 8. (Courtesy ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A major milestone was reached Wednesday morning on the I-76/I-77 Akron Beltway reconstruction project.

One of the two new ramps termed “flyover ramp bridges” by ODOT has opened.

The high level ramp takes traffic from I-76 eastbound to State Route 8 northbound.

The new structure includes one just over one million pounds of structural steel, 500,000 pounds of epoxy coated reinforcing steel and 2,400 cubic yards of concrete.

It’s part of the $161 million Akron Beltway reconstruction project.

It’s scheduled to be completed by late summer 2025.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests
5

Teen Arrested for Attack on 15-Year-Old Girl at Stadium Park