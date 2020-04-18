ODOT, OSP Designating Part of I-77 as Distracted Driving Safety Corridor
ODOT crews erect signs along I-77. (ODOT)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT and the State Highway Patrol have identified a 14-mile stretch of I-77 in Stark and part of Summit Counties as a Distracted Driving Safety Corridor.
The department has begun putting up signs in that stretch between the Faircrest Street exit in Canton and Wise Road in Green.
There were 1800 crashes in that stretch of roadway from 2015 to 2018.
Just 117 were reported to be related to distracted driving, but the patrol believes that figure is much higher.
The patrol and Canton police will be doing more enforcement.