ODOT Paving Project Begins in Louisville

By Jim Michaels
September 18, 2023 8:23AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not too late in the construction season to start a new repaving project.

This one starts Monday in Louisville where Route 44 will see new pavement all the way from the northern city limits to the southern corporation limits.

A small section of West Main Street between Constitution Avenue and Chapel Street will also be done.

Watch for daily lane restrictions.

The $900,000 project is expected to be done in mid to late October.

