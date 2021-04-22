ODOT Project Starting Soon on Fulton in Jackson
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We know ODOT has been busy with current road projects like along I-77, but there is new road work coming along too, like the widening of a short section of Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township just west of Lake Cable.
The road will be widened and new turn lanes added.
Work is expected to begin next month.
The work happens between Governors and Brunnerdale Avenues.
A left turn lane will be added Armdale Avenue, with a northbound right turn lane added on Brunnerdale.
The intersection with Yost Street will be removed.
At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the $2.5 million project.